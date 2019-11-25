Home

Schmitz-Lynk Funeral Homes Inc
501 S 4Th St
Farmington, IA 52626
(319) 878-3716
Betty Sue (Weller) Chambers


1939 - 2019
Betty Sue (Weller) Chambers Obituary
Betty Sue Chambers, 80, of West Point, passed away surrounded by family at the Great River Hospice House, on Nov. 21, 2019, from a chronic illness.
Betty was born on May 28, 1939, at home north of Luray, Mo., to Delbert Wayne and Marjorie Maxine (Locke) Weller. She married Glenn W. Chambers on Dec. 22, 1956 in Kahoka, Mo.
She worked at several manufacturing jobs and was a small business owner at times. She was called upon to babysit neighborhood children and rarely declined.
She is survived by both of her sisters, Lois Jean Herring of rural Luray, Mo. and Sharon Lee Smith of West Burlington; son Bobby (Cindy) Chambers of West Point; daughters Debby (Avery) Hayes of West Point, Glenda (Steven) Smith of Fort Madison, and Deloris (Dale) Brockman of Palmview, Texas; foster children Shawn (Gina) Alexander of Hampton, VA and Summer (Jeff) Fedler of Fort Madison; 12 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and one son, Delbert Gene.
Services are to be planned at a later date.
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019
