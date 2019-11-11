|
Bettye June Wirsig, 87, of Keokuk, passed away at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Hannibal, Mo.
Bettye was born Dec. 22, 1931, in Fairfield, the daughter of Ova and Myrtle Paris Burnett.
She was united in marriage with Vernon Wirsig on March 16, 1952, at First Baptist Church in Keokuk. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2016.
Bettye graduated from Keokuk High School. Bettye had worked at Sever Library in Kahoka, Mo., in the 1960s until quitting to become a full time homemaker. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Keokuk for approximately 48 years. She was a former member of the Order of Eastern Star. She loved nature, traveling, and reading. She had very strong faith that she loved sharing with others as a Sunday school teacher and youth leader. She also led a volunteer Bible study at area nursing homes.
Bettye is survived by a son Gregory Wirsig of Kahoka; granddaughter Kasey (Josh) Kirchner of Keokuk; sister Patsy (Chuck) Hamilton of Burlington; sister-in-law Wanda (Paul) McPheron New London; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by daughter-in-law Ella Wirsig; three brothers, Leo Thomas Burnett, Harold Burnett and Charles Burnett; sister Lela Winters; and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, at Hickory Grove Cemetery north of Keokuk.
There will be no visitation.
