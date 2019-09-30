|
|
Beverly Jean Atterberg, 80, of Keokuk, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Mississippi Valley Healthcare in Keokuk.
She was born April 18, 1939, in Keokuk, the daughter of Thomas Joseph and Lorraine M. Stoops Hickey.
Beverly graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1957.
She had been employed for many years at the Grand Lunch Café in Keokuk. Beverly was very talented with yarn and delighted in crocheting blankets, hats, gloves and baby blankets for her family and friends. She loved turquoise jewelry and collected Indian artifacts, sun catchers and movies. Beverly enjoyed playing bingo and spending time outdoors, laying out in the sun, having contests with her grandchildren, seeing who could get the darkest tan. Most of all, Beverly enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, Kevin Atterberg (Delene) of Montrose; and Jeff Atterberg (Linda) of Warsaw, Ill.; one daughter, Julie McVeigh (Larry) of Hamilton, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Travis Atterberg, Adrian Armstrong, Kaylene Brunenn (Lucas), Lydia Atterberg (Corey Meyers), Michael Atterberg (Susan), Megan Morgan (Eric), and Melissa Atterberg (Daniel Anderson); several great-grandchildren; and special friend of the family, Geri Musick of Quincy, Ill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Robert Atterberg; and son Joseph Anthony Atterberg.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk. Burial will be in the Sandusky Cemetery.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home, with family meeting with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to PAW Animal Shelter.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019