Beverly R. Rahn, 86, of Fort Madison, formerly of Kahoka, Mo., died Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at the Madison in Fort Madison.



Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m., at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, with burial following in Oak Grove Cemetery near Hamilton, Ill.



Family will receive friends on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. until services at 10, at Wilson Funeral Home.

