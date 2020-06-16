Bill D. Cox, 73, of Burnside, Ill., passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at 4:30 a.m., at his home.



Bill was born Oct. 28, 1946, the son of William and Anna (Berg) Cox, in Hamilton, Ill.



On Oct. 7, 1987, he was united in marriage with Dixie Grant in Carthage, Ill. Bill was a truck driver for 58 years, retiring from the Teamsters Union and Walmart. After retirement he drove a truck for the Basco Elevator. Bill loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.



Bill is survived by his wife, Dixie, of Burnside; two daughters, Jamie (Vince) Chinchello of Berkley Springs, W.V., and Lindsey (Josh) Cox of Hillsboro, Ohio; five grandchildren, Makayla and Jared Chinchello, Zachary Cox, and Hunter Ashlyn and Connor Bean; four siblings, Betty (Herb) Bernhardt of Largo, Fla., Luella (Norm) Kimmell of Carthage, Kenneth (Lori) Cox of Carthage, and Gary Cox of Ferris, Ill.



He was preceded in death by his parents; and five sisters, Dora Coyle, Marilyn Sansom, Rosemary Squier, Dorothy Shrubb and Norma Rosenburg.



Visitation will be held at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage with graveside services to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton.



A memorial fund has been established.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

