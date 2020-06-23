Or Copy this URL to Share

Bill D. Cox, 73, of Burnside, Ill., died Monday, June 15, 2020, at 4:30 a.m. at his home.



Visitation will be at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 27. Graveside services to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Ill., at 11:30 A.M.

