Billie Edwin "Bill" Dobbins Jr., 73, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at his home in Hamilton.
Bill was born Sept. 22, 1946, in Keokuk, the son of Billie E. Dobbins Sr. and Claudine (Peggy) Heagy.
On Feb. 9, 1968, he married his high school sweetheart, Barbara David, in Hamilton.
Bill owned his own autobody shop in the 60's and early 70's. He had worked at First Miss, Inc., and then worked as street superintendent with the City of Hamilton for 28 years, retiring from that job in 2012.
In years past he served as president of the Park Board for 10 years, and was also on the Hamilton Tourism Committee. He enjoyed helping out with the bass fishing tournaments.
Bill also thoroughly enjoyed woodworking and working on his cars, an '82 El Camino and a '66 Nova SS. He and Barb loved attending concerts, antiquing, flea markets and going to the Glenn Miller Orchestra festival. Bill was the definition of a people person; he never met a stranger and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Bill is survived by his wife of 51 years, Barbara Dobbins of Hamilton; his daughter Lori (Raymond) Stinson of Hamilton; his son Brent (Jill) Dobbins of Hamilton; two brothers, Ted (Linda) Bush of Manchester, Iowa, and Tim (Beth) Heagy; his sister Tina (Weldin) Morris of Milan, Ill.; and four grandchildren, Alexis (Victor Hernandez) Tallman of Hamilton, Caleb Stinson of Hamilton, and Mikayla and Hannah Dobbins of Hamilton. Other survivors include several half-brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents.
Bill's life will be celebrated with a memorial service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton.
Visitation will be at the funeral home on Monday, Dec. 2, from 3-8 p.m., with family meeting friends from 6-8 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to Lee County Hospice.
Tributes or condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019