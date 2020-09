Or Copy this URL to Share

Billie Gene "Bill" Russell, 61, of Keokuk, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Fort Madison Community Hospital in Fort Madison.



Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk.



A celebration of Bill's life will be on Monday, Sept. 14, at the Montrose Sandbar. For more information regarding the celebration of life, please contact the family.

