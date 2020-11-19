1/
Billy Joe Carroll
1962 - 2020
Billy Joe Carroll, 58, of Donnellson, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Monday, Nov.16, 2020, at the Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.

He was born on July 14, 1962, in Kirksville, Mo., the son of Billy Hubert and Wilma (Krouse) Carroll. On Oct. 16, 1982 he married Nancy Walker in Kahoka, Mo. They later divorced.

Survivors include his son, Brias (Regina) Carroll of West Point; one brother, Arney (Susan) Carroll of Medill, Mo.; one sister, Brenda (Mike) Long of Bloomington, Ill.; nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his parents and sisters Linda Hoyt and Barb Pentzel.

Billy worked as a logger with his father, Fruehauf until they closed and then Hawkeye Steel up until last year due to health issues. He enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles and most of all, spending time with family and friends.

Billy's body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date at Kahoka Cemetery in Kahoka, Missouri.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
