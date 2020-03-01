Home

Billy Whalen


1956 - 2020
Billy Whalen Obituary
Billy "Rene" Whalen, 63, of Keokuk, died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk.

He was born June 12, 1956, in Keokuk, the son of Billy and Wanna Spurgeon Whalen.

Rene graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1974 and received his associates degree from Southeastern Community College.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

On Nov. 24, 1990, Rene was united in marriage with Carole Murray in Quincy, Ill. She survives.

Rene had been employed as a custodian with the Keokuk Community School District. He was a member of American Legion Post 41 and the N.R.A. Rene loved the water and did a lot of boating on the Mississippi. He was also a certified scuba diver. He enjoyed any kind of car racing from NASCAR to the Lee County Stock Car races. He also enjoyed working on his cars and striving for the best gas mileage. He loved taking care of his beloved cats.

He is also survived by three sisters-in-law, Kathy (Lars) Hermanson of Bartlesville, Okla., Terri Macormic of Salina, Kan., and Janet (Dan) Burrus of Fowler, Ill.; several cousins including Jackie Scott of Williamstown, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother at birth, Charles; one uncle, Bob Whalen; and his in-laws, Alvin and Emma Murray.

Services will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
