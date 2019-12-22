|
Blanche (Bobbie) Mae Lowman, 93, of Warsaw, Ill., passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at her daughter's home in Warsaw, where she resided.
Bobbie was born March 21, 1926, in Hamilton, Ill., the daughter of Ferdinand J. and Amanda J. (Worrell) Boeddeker.
She graduated from Elvaston High School, and, on Nov. 10, 1949, she was united in marriage with Harley Junior "Swede" Lowman at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warsaw. He preceded her in death on Sept. 28, 2010.
A lifelong resident of Hancock County, Bobbie was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warsaw, where she was a member of the choir and the Alter and Rosary Society. She also served as treasurer for the Warsaw Community Women's Club for 25 plus years. She was a devoted wife and homemaker, running the house, keeping both her home and her husband's business financials, and doting on her husband Harley. After her children were grown, she worked at the Hill-Dodge Bank in Warsaw as a data processing officer, where she worked from 1970 until retirement in 1994.
Bobbie enjoyed dancing of any kind, and with square dancing she sewed her husband's and her own outfits herself. Bobbie was a devoted Catholic and, with her husband working two jobs, it was often up to her to see that her children made it to church every Sunday. She enjoyed walking around town and stopping to visit with friends as she walked. She and Swede enjoyed watching their grandchildren play sports. Until the last few years, Bobbie's mind was a steel trap, and she had the answer to any question you asked her. She was a talented musician, playing the piano and organ, and she had a beautiful singing voice. Each of the children would receive a phone call on their birthdays, where she would sing them happy birthday. Her family was her top priority.
Bobbie is survived by eight children, Steven L. (Sherry) Lowman of Hamilton, Diane M. (Louis) LeMaire of Basco, Ill., Deloris J. (Greg) Stahl of Marseilles, Ill., Deborah S. (Frank) Bavery of Warsaw, James D. (Vickie Moore) Lowman of Warsaw, Mitchell E. (Paula) Lowman of Warsaw, Richard L. (Christine) Lowman of Warsaw, and Jeffrey D. Lowman of Nauvoo, Ill.; two sisters, Mary Jane Heagy of La Salle, Ill., and Dorothy Carol (David) McMullen of Nixa, Mo.; two sisters-in-law, Elsie (Richard) Poulter of Fort Madison, and Mary Gene Lowman of Hamilton; 21 grandchildren, Heath (Lori) Lowman, Stephanie (Tom) Fortado, Christopher (Teena) LeMaire, Amy (Adam Disseler) LeMaire, Darcy (Chris) Buckert, Julie LeMaire (Jesse Kapellusch), Jason (Sheena) Stahl, Jared (Blythe) Stahl, LeAnn (Josh) Myers, Lee Bavery, Danielle (Andrew) Horras, Jaime (Mark) Bentzinger, Stacie (Mike) Payne, Heather (Jamie) Hoskins, Lindsay (Brad) Smith, Kayla (Canyon McCarty) Lowman, Cory (Kelsi) Lowman, Josh (Brienna) Lowman, Sarah (Adam Campbell) Lowman, Alan (Lindsay) Ross and Matt (Heather) Ross; 42 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. Other survivors include many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Bobbie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Harley; six siblings, John Boeddeker, Lois Baxter, Anna M. Jones, Evelyn Link, Frances Boeddeker and Ruth Elaine Boeddeker, her great-granddaughter Mary Sue Elizabeth Bavery; and her great-grandson Keston P. Smith.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Warsaw, with burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw.
Visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw.
A memorial has been established in memory of Bobbie.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019