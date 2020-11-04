1/1
Bonnie Sue Jobe
1942 - 2020
Bonnie Sue Jobe, 78, of Hamilton, Ill., formerly of Keokuk, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Bonnie was born May 9, 1942, in Keokuk, the daughter of Everett and Ruth (Walker) Washburn.

She graduated from Keokuk High School in 1960. Bonnie went on to work at the Daily Gate City, Great River Gas Company, and Hartrick's Lumber. During her professional working years, Bonnie was active in the BPW and Cardiac Capers, and she was also a daughter in the Order of the Eastern Star. Bonnie previously attended Trinity United Methodist Church.

Bonnie loved decorating for every holiday and deeply enjoyed keeping happiness in her home. She was a very proud and caring mother. Bonnie had a bold, outgoing personality with a quick wit. She never met a stranger. Bonnie was well known for her famous sayings which include "I'm Abby normal…somebody's gotta be crazy," "It's the world that's wrong," and "I'm kicking, but not as high." Well Mom, today you are kicking as high as you want to! You will be deeply missed.

Bonnie is survived by two children, Kim (Mike) Gaddy of Key Largo, Fla., and Kevin (Sue) Long of Macomb, Ill.; six grandchildren, Corey Gaddy, Mikaela Gaddy, Shawn (Janet) Banks, Stacey Banks, Stephen (Crystal) Long, and Shannon (Anthony) Hickle; her sister, Rose Ann (Leon Dobson) Murphy of Donnellson; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several great-nieces and -nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents Everett and Ruth Washburn; her aunt Lucille Sheffler; uncles Calvin, Bob and Clyde Walker; and her niece Nancy Murphy.

Bonnie's life will be celebrated with a visitation from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk. Friends and family are invited to attend. For the safety of those attending, face masks are encouraged and social distancing practices will be in place.

Memorials may be directed to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.

DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home of Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
