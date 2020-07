Or Copy this URL to Share

Boyd E. Woods, 89, of Kahoka, Mo., died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.



Funeral services will be Saturday, July 18, at 10:30 a.m., at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, with the Rev. Shawn McAfee officiating. Burial will follow in the Kahoka Cemetery.



Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.



Family will receive friends Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until services at 10:30 a.m.

