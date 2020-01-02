Home

Brad J. Christensen


1967 - 2020
Brad J. Christensen Obituary
Brad J. Christensen, 52, of Nauvoo, Ill., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at Montebello Health Care Center in Hamilton, Ill.

He was born on Jan. 27, 1967, in San Francisco, Calif., the son of Cal and Josie (Jemmett) Christensen.

Survivors include one daughter, Katy Christensen of Colfax, Ill.; one son, Andrew Christensen of Normal, Ill.; his mother and father, Josie and Cal of Nauvoo; four siblings, Cherie McRae of Louisiana, Ann Cox of Nauvoo, Vaun Christensen of Utah, and Leah Mattaeo of Bakersfield, Calif.

Brad graduated from Marsh Valley High School in Arimo, Idaho, where he held the state record for his weight class in wrestling. Following high school he received his bachelors degree in accounting. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed golfing, working on his former family farm in Idaho, and he was an avid sports fan.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Schmitz - Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo, with Bishop Joseph Smith officiating.

Burial will be at Nauvoo City Cemetery.

A memorial has been established in his memory.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
