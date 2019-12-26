|
Bruce B. Souder, 62, of Phoenix, Ariz., passed away Dec. 11, 2019, at his home in Phoenix.
Bruce's life began on June 17, 1957, in Moline, Ill., with his proud parents, Richard Souder, father, and Eldora "Woody" Wood Souder, mother, along with big brother, Jeff Souder.
Bruce lived in Phoenix, Airz., his home after serving in the U.S. Navy and graduating from Western Illinois University, in Macomb, Ill. He was proud to serve in the U.S. Navy. At Western Illinois University, he graduated with a major in geology and a minor in meteorology.
Bruce had a love of the outdoors. He loved hiking the mountains, 4-wheeling, camping under the stars, kayaking, and cliff diving. He was known as "Mr. Tour Guide" for friends and family who visited the Phoenix area.
He was very proud of his beautiful back yard, filled with many flowers and succulents. He spent most of his time outdoors with his dogs, watching sports, and cooking.
Bruce was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan. Moving to Phoenix also brought him delight as a Diamondback Club member and season ticket holder. He purchased a brick bearing his name, when Chase Field was being built, embedded in the front of the Diamondback Clubhouse.
Bruce began his professional work life in Phoenix at Camelback Toyota, Wide World of Maps, and left this life an active employee of Salt River Project Company, where he held numerous positions, lastly, as project leader. He had numerous friends from his work life and was very proud of his over 26 years of service with SRP.
Bruce is survived by his brother Jeff and wife Mel Souder of Overland Park, Kan.; Lynn Klimas, stepsister; Scott VanZanbergen, stepbrother; two nephews, Matthew and Logan Souder; and great-nephew, Bryant Souder; along with numerous cousins.
His true loves were his dogs, past and present, including Gertie, Mr. Peabody, and Daisy Mae, who also survive.
Graveside services will be at noon Sunday, Dec. 29, at Harmony Township Cemetery in rural Carthage, Ill. Friends are also invited to a Celebration of Life at The Wood Inn, in Carthage, following the graveside service.
Donations in his name can be made to Dogs 4 Vets or Home Fur Good, and mailed to Jeff Souder, 12601 W. 130th St., Overland Park, KS 66213.
Condolences can be left for the family at www.OdonnellCookson.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019