Bruce William Hopp, 68, of rural Donnellson, died at 8:47 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home.
Friends may call after noon, Sunday, Oct. 13, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, where the family will meet with friends from 2-5 p.m.
A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Donnellson, with the Rev. Bob Molsberry officiating.
His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation. Burial will be at the Charleston Cemetery.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019