Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmitz-Lynk Funeral Homes Inc
211 Madison Avenue
Donnellson, IA 52625
319-835-5716
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schmitz-Lynk Funeral Homes Inc
211 Madison Avenue
Donnellson, IA 52625
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schmitz-Lynk Funeral Homes Inc
211 Madison Avenue
Donnellson, IA 52625
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Hopp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce William Hopp


1951 - 2019
Send Flowers
Bruce William Hopp Obituary
Bruce William Hopp, 68, of rural Donnellson, died at 8:47 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at his home.

Friends may call after noon, Sunday, Oct. 13, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, where the family will meet with friends from 2-5 p.m.

A Memorial Service will be at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Donnellson, with the Rev. Bob Molsberry officiating.

His body has been entrusted to Schmitz Funeral Home for cremation. Burial will be at the Charleston Cemetery.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.