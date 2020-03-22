Home

Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church
Bruce Wrigley Bakrow


1951 - 2020
Bruce Wrigley Bakrow Obituary
Bruce Wrigley Bakrow, 68, of Quincy, Ill., passed away March 10, 2020, after a protracted struggle with diabetes and related illnesses.

Bruce was born in the Philippines on Nov. 6, 1951, a son of William and Maree (Walsh) Bakrow.

He graduated from St. Ambrose University and was a PGA tour caddie before starting his family and career.

Bruce was the former owner of Happy Joe's Pizza in Keokuk, co-founder of Pops Pizza in Quincy, and a long-term employee of Amtrak Railways.

He had two daughters, Allison Bakrow and Ashley Bakrow, who were the light of his life.

A devout member of the Catholic Church, Bruce played guitar in many choirs throughout the years. Bruce was an avid golfer, loved to play the guitar, and was licensed sailplane pilot. However, most of all he enjoyed spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Bruce is survived by his daughters, Ally Bakrow and Ashley Bakrow; sister, Caren Laughlin and husband Tom Laughlin: brother, Lance Bakrow and wife Jannell Bakrow; nieces and nephews Ryan and Bret Laughlin, and Sara and Jamie Bakrow; and grandchildren, Riley Riddle, Andrew Souser and Audrey Souser.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to Adams County Suicide Prevention Coalition or to QMG Foundation/Autism.

Arrangements are with Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
