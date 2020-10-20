1/1
Calvin Elschlager
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Calvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Calvin Elschlager, 91, of Keokuk, died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born April 9, 1929, in Downing, Mo., the son of Olin and Cecil Farnsworth Elschlager.

Calvin graduated from Downing High School with the class of 1947.

On Oct. 30, 1949, Calvin was united in marriage with Donna Weirather in Kahoka, Mo. They spent over 66 years together, sharing their love and raising their family.

He had been employed by several local businesses in Keokuk through the years, including Montgomery Ward, McLaughlin Firestone, and lastly Linquist Furniture, until his retirement in 1985.

He is survived by one son, David (Tina) Elschlager of Hamilton, Ill.; one daughter, Linda (Paul) Welborn of Keokuk; six grandchildren, Leah (David) Zanolla of Carthage, Ill., Seth (Megan) Elschlager of St. Louis, Becca (Rob) McEneaney of Crystal Lake, Ill., Emily (Jesse) Hill of Burlington, Abby Welborn of Gilbert, Ariz., and Maria Welborn of Bosie, Idaho; seven great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jonah and Lydia Zanolla, Addie and Olivia Elschlager, Judah Calvin McEneaney, and Kylee and Marlee Hill.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna, on Feb. 27, 2016; his parents; and one brother, Kenneth Elschlager.

He had been a faithful and active member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Keokuk since 1957. He served as a Sunday School teacher for 23 years. He generously donated his time by helping with the staining and varnishing of the woodwork in the new building at the church.

Calvin took pride in his cars and kept them spotless. He loved to mow and take care of his yard. He enjoyed tinkering with things and could build or fix just about anything.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Keokuk with the Rev. David Turner officiating. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk.

Visitation will be prior to the service from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, at the church, with family meeting with friends at that time.

Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) program "Beds for Children Ministry" or Lee County Hospice.

The funeral will be live-streamed on the First Christian Church Facebook page or the Vigen Memorial Home Facebook page at 11 a.m. Saturday. Masks will be required and social distancing will be in effect.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved