|
|
Carl A. Hultquist, 97, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at his home in Hamilton, surrounded by his family.
Carl was born in Peoria, Ill., on Sept. 19, 1922, to the late Arthur and Olivia Barthe Hultquist.
Carl started his career as a Lithographer in a printing plant in Peoria, and was a press operator at the Hamilton Press for over 40 years. He was a long time member of Hamilton United Methodist Church, especially enjoying his Bible study group. He was a big sports fan, following the University of Illinois, Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs. One of the highlights of his life was watching the Cubs win the World Series in 2016.
Carl served his country proudly by joining the Marine Corps during World War II. He was very proud of being a Marine and was a member of the Hamilton VFW, American Legion, and Hamilton Jaycees for many years. He had many fond memories with his friends of playing horseshoes and bowling on two teams.
The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, thoughts and condolences.
Carl is survived by his wife of 52 years Patty (Rahn) Hultquist; daughters Dorothy (Dave) Francis, and Carol Olson; and sons Les (Lillian), Art (Ginny), Steve (Cheryl), and David (Sharon). He is also survived by four stepsons, Jon Henson, Alan Henson, Kerry Henson (Peggy), and Jamie (Deanna); 27 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Lois; their son Sydney; four brothers; two sisters; and two grandchildren.
Carl's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Hamilton United Methodist Church. Burial with military rites will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 2-7 p.m., with family meeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton. An hour of visitation will also take place at the church on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m., directly before the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hamilton United Methodist Church, Golden's Point Christian Church in rural Hamilton, and Lee County Hospice.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home in Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019