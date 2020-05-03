Carl Joseph Sanders
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Joseph Sanders, 77, of Donnellson, passed away at 12:07 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.

A private family service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, with the Rev. Dennis Hoffman officiating.

Burial will be at the Everhart Cemetery in rural Donnellson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - Donnellson
211 Madison Avenue
Donnellson, IA 52625
319-835-5716
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved