Carl Joseph Sanders, 77, of Donnellson, passed away at 12:07 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.



A private family service will be held on Tuesday, May 5, with the Rev. Dennis Hoffman officiating.



Burial will be at the Everhart Cemetery in rural Donnellson.

