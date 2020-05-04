Carl Joseph Sanders
1942 - 2020
Carl Joseph Sanders, 77, of Donnellson, passed away at 12:07 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 11, 1942, the son of Paul and Rosina (Bentler) Sanders in Fort Madison. On Oct. 7, 1978, he married Diane Gabel at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fort Madison.
Survivors include his wife, Diane; two daughters, Peggy Sanders of Donnellson,and Mary Beth (Tony) Sanders-Clippert of Solon; one son, Randy (Kayla) Sanders of Donnellson; three grandchildren, Kole and Hank Clippert, and Hoyt Sanders; seven siblings, Kenny (Judy) Sanders of St. Paul, Gary (Vickie) Sanders of West Point,  Leroy (Joyce) Sanders of Houghton, Vera Morgart of Bettendorf, Donny (Becky) Sanders of West Point, Patty (Tom) Brodar of Lafayette, Ind., and Greg Sanders of West Point.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Irma and Duane Gabel; brother-in-law Bill Morgart; niece and goddaughter, Julie Morgart Sarra; and nephew Doug Sanders.
Carl was a member St. Boniface Catholic Church in Farmington. He was a combine mechanic at J.J. Niching Company for 23 years.
Carl loved to listen to 50's and 60's music, trains and hot wheel cars. He enjoyed raising small animals and caring for his little farm, watching the Price is Right every day and the St. Louis Cardinals. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
A private family service will be held on Tuesday, May 5 with Father Dennis Hoffman officiating.
Burial will be at the Everhart Cemetery, Rural Donnellson.
A memorial has been established in his memory.
Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.schmitzlfuneralhomes.com .

Published in Daily Democrat from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
5
Service
