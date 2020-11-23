Carl Linn Washburn, 47, of Hamilton, Ill., died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital.
He was born April 13, 1973, in Keokuk, the son of Martin Eugene and Susan Seyb Washburn Francis.
Carl graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1992. After high school, Carl attended one year of culinary arts at Indian Hills Community College.
On July 14, 2018, he was united in marriage with Karinsa Hayes at the Crossing Church in Keokuk. She survives.
Carl was the owner and operator of JDMC Contracting Company. He donated his time and talents to several organizations and the church.
He was a member of the Southside Boat Club and the Crossing Church both in Keokuk, and the Roofers Union Local 142 in Des Moines. He volunteered for the Hamilton Local Boy Scouts.
Carl had an intimate and personal relationship with Christ and was baptized at the Crossing - Keokuk Campus. Because of his love and dedication many others have been baptized.
Carl loved spending time doing anything outside. He really enjoyed riding his Harley, boating, camping, playing bags and having barbecues. He traveled and went on many vacations with his loving wife Karinsa by his side. He was an avid football fan of the Oakland Raiders. Socializing, drinks, and relaxing with family and friends was always a must. Carl had such a kind heart and was always willing to help anywhere he was needed. His family and friends were definitely his life and he loved them more than anything. Carl never knew a stranger and could start up a conversation with anyone. If you've met Carl, you'll never be able to forget his smile and his fun-loving nature. He brightened so many lives in the short amount of time we were blessed with him.
He is survived by his children, Brixton Hunter (Drew Lovdahl) of Monmouth, Ill., Brandon and Brookie Washburn, both of Keokuk, Brooke Leffler (Andrew) of Hamilton, and Dalton Hayes (Ashley Odell) of Elvaston, Ill.; his grandchildren, Kellen, Kowen, Braeden, Baylor, Avery, AvaLynn and one on the way. He is also survived by his father Martin Washburn (Maria) of Pennsylvania; three brothers, Chris Washburn, Kenny Alvis (Brier) and Robert Watts, all of Keokuk; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and his four-legged companion, Max.
He was preceded in death by his mother and one brother, Johnny Alvis.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 24 at the Crossing - Keokuk Campus, with the Rev. A.J. Fuhrman officiating. Friends and family are welcome to attend. Masks are required. Following the celebration, around 1 p.m., friends and family will gather at 707 Main St., (Dave Baum) building for storytelling and sharing memories of Carl.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.