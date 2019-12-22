|
|
Carl Louis Pflug, 87, peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving family at Montrose Health Center on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Carl was born Dec. 3, 1932, in Keokuk, to parents Mary Roan and Carl Pflug.
He was a lifelong resident of Keokuk. He graduated from St. Peter's High School and went on to graduate from St. Ambrose College in Davenport.
He married Bonnie Law Sept. 3, 1955. She preceded him in death.
Carl worked at the Hubinger Company where he retired as marketing director. He was of member of All Saints Parish. He was very active in the Catholic School systems where he served on the Catholic School board for 10 years. Education was very important to him and his involvement was not limited to the Catholic School system. His passion for education led him to be instrumental in the building of the Keokuk Middle School.
He was involved in public service his entire life. He was the second recipient of the Eppers-O'Malley award given to a Democrat for community service. He was awarded The Spirit of Keokuk award and an award for his dedication to the . He was involved with the United Way and enjoyed volunteering for the Keokuk Area Hospital fundraiser, Kardiac Kapers.
Carl is survived by seven children, Mark (Cindy) Pflug, Anne Dunn, Matt (Kim) Pflug, Kate Pflug, Amy (Matt) Longo, Peter Pflug, and Tom (Debbie) Pflug; five grandchildren, Aaron Dunn, Rose (Ross) Finley, Jacob Longo, Michael Longo, and Markie Pflug; seven great-grandchildren, Lucas, Brynn and Mattie Finley, and Teri, Emma, Tanner and Easton Frakes; sister, Susanne Berberet; cousin, Mary Sue Pote; and nieces and nephews.
Carl was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie; his parents; daughter-in-law Carol Pflug; and great-granddaughter, Taigen Rose Finley.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at The Church of All Saints Catholic Church, Keokuk, with the Rev. Martin Goetz and the Rev. David Brownfield, Ph.D., officiating. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk.
Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center, 1212 Concert St., with family meeting friends from 4-8 p.m. A Christian wake will be at 4 p.m.
Memorials in Carl's honor may be made to the Keokuk Catholic Schools and the .
Tributes and condolences may be entered at www.dejongfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019