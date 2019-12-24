Home

King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Carl "Mike" Pulis


1945 - 2019
Carl "Mike" Pulis Obituary
Carl "Mike" Pulis, 74, of Fort Madison, passed away at 4:15 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Fort Madison Community Hospital. He was born on July 8, 1945 in Fort Madison to Carl R. & Grace E. Wenke Pulis. He married Patricia V. Hignite on July 2, 1976 in Fort Madison, they later divorced. He married Rhonda J. Wendland on November 16, 2001 in Carthage, Ill. He worked at DuPont in Fort Madison for 38 years and was a member of Sacred Heart Church. He was an avid member of the Boy Scouts and loved Nascar & the Denver Broncos. He served in the Fort Madison City Council & the Parks Board for many years. He was an assistant coach for the Fort Madison High School Trap Shooting team, the Clay Crushers.

Mike is survived by: his wife: Rhonda Pulis of Fort Madison; 4-sons: Eric Pulis of Fort Madison, Shawn (Fianceé Autumn Nelson) Pulis of Bloomfield, Thomas Greear of Fort Madison, & Jeffrey (Fianceé Tori Harper) Greear of Ames; 3-daughters: Michele (Christopher) Becker of Warsaw, Ill., Joni (Chris) McKay of Keokuk & Jennifer (Doug) Hood of Richmond Hill, Ga.; 9-grandchildren; 1-sister: Mary Grace Arns of Fort Madison & 1-sister in law: Carolee Pulis of Brighton, Colo. He was preceded in death by his parents & 1-brother, Jim Pulis.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. Burial will be held at Gethsemane Cemetery. A memorial has been established in his memory. Online condolences to Mike's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat on Dec. 24, 2019
