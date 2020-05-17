Carl W. Moeller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl W. Moeller, 75, of Fort Madison, formerly of Houghton, died at 4:58 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home.

A private family funeral service will be held Tuesday May 19, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, with the Rev. Bruce DeRammelaere officiating.

Burial will be in the St. Johns Cemetery in Houghton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - West Point
502 Avenue E
West Point, IA 52656
(319) 837-6331
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved