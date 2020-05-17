Or Copy this URL to Share

Carl W. Moeller, 75, of Fort Madison, formerly of Houghton, died at 4:58 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home.



A private family funeral service will be held Tuesday May 19, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, with the Rev. Bruce DeRammelaere officiating.



Burial will be in the St. Johns Cemetery in Houghton.

