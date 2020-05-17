Carl W. Moeller, 75, of Fort Madison, formerly of Houghton, died at 4:58 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home.
A private family funeral service will be held Tuesday May 19, at Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, with the Rev. Bruce DeRammelaere officiating.
Burial will be in the St. Johns Cemetery in Houghton.
Published in Daily Gate from May 17 to May 18, 2020.