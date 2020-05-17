Carl W. Moeller
1944 - 2020
Carl W. Moeller, 75, of Fort Madison, formerly of Houghton, passed away at 4:58 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born Nov. 21, 1944, at Fort Madison, the son of Leo G. and Marie A. (Pollmiller) Moeller.
Survivors include two sisters, Martha Ann (Robert) Stuecker of West Point and Jane Meyer of Davenport; two brothers, Richard (Mary Ann) Moeller of Salem and Ralph (Patti) Moeller of Alexandria, VA. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins and his caregivers Kim, Sheila, Mardeema, Kassie, April, Olive and Devin.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant brother.
Carl was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Houghton. He enjoyed cats, dogs and watching T.V.
A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 19, at the Schmitz Funeral Home in West Point, with Fr. Bruce DeRammelaere officiating.
Burial will be in the St. John's Cemetery in Houghton.
A memorial has been established for St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and may be mailed to Schmitz Funeral Home P.O. Box 22 West Point, Iowa 52656.

Published in Daily Democrat from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schmitz Funeral Homes - West Point
502 Avenue E
West Point, IA 52656
(319) 837-6331
