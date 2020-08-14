1/1
Carla (Nolte) Hart
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carla Hart, 50, of Fort Madison, passed away at 4:01 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics.

She was born on Nov. 19, 1969, in Fort Madison, to Leroy "Tad" and Ethel Kincaid Nolte.

Carla was a Para Educator at Richardson Elementary in the Special Education Department. She enjoyed fishing, doing puzzles and working with the kids at Richardson. She loved spending time with her dog Bindy and especially loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include one son, Bryan Hart of Des Moines; two daughters, Emily (Zachary) Wagoner and Allisyn Hart, both of Ankeny; her mother, Ethel Nolte of Fort Madison; one brother, Kevin (Paula) Nolte of Denmark; one sister, Lori (Alan) Rung of Fort Madison; nieces and nephews; her companion, Curt Ritzheimer of Bunker Hill, Ill.; and her dog, Bindy.

She was preceded in death by a son, Daniel, her father, Leroy "Tad," and her grandparents.

Friends may call after 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory where the family will meet with friends from 4-6 p.m.

The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, with Reverend Dean Graber officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

A memorial has been established in her memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by King-Lynk Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved