Carlene Norma (Reeder) Cullen


1932 - 2020
Carlene Norma (Reeder) Cullen Obituary
Carlene Norma Cullen (nee` Reeder) of Robertsville, Mo., was born Aug. 20, 1932, in Fort Madison, the daughter of the late Carl Reeder and his wife Margaret nee` Sheridan.
Carlene passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at the age of 87 years.
She received her schooling in Fort Madison She was united in marriage to Richard Cullen on Feb. 10, 1957, in Fort Madison, and three children blessed their union.
Carlene was a homemaker whose greatest joy was being with her family. She was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church in Fort Madison; and attended church at Cedar Grove Methodist Church in Robertsville, Mo. Carlene was an avid golfer and loved to quilt.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard Cullen; one son, James Cullen; two sisters, Betty Starks and Mary Louise Reager; and two brothers, William Reeder and George Reeder.
Carlene is survived by two daughters, Cindy Gilman and husband Daniel of Robertsville, Mo., and Carol Cullen of Union, Mo.; five grandchildren, Christine Thwing and husband Andrew, Matthew Gilman and wife Amanda, David Cullen and wife Alesia, Tyler Thompson, and Heather Thompson; seven great grandchildren; two sisters, Karon Huggler, and Sharon Pendergraft and husband Harry, all of Columbia, Mo.; many other friends and family.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date in Fort Madison.
The Cullen Family was served by the Oltmann Funeral Home in Union, Mo.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
