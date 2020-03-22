Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carmella Brunnelson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carmella Lucy Brunnelson


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carmella Lucy Brunnelson Obituary
Carmella Lucy Brunnelson, 98, of Keokuk, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health in Keokuk.

She was born Dec. 13, 1921, in Racine, Wis., the daughter of Natalie and Anna Samarco Minneti.

On Sept. 8, 1945, she was united in marriage with James W. Brunnelson in Racine. He preceded her in death on June 1, 1995.

Carmella enjoyed bird watching, cooking shows on television, and keeping her mind sharp by working crossword puzzles. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by one son, James B. Brunnelson of Hamilton, Ill.; three grandchildren, Sander Brunnelson of Wichita, Kan., Nathan Brunnelson of Elmwood, Ill., and Susan Brunnelson of Keokuk; six great-grandchildren, Alex, Ryan, Maddie, Cailey, Lily and Alyssa; three sisters, Josephine Yunk, Francis Aiello, and Anna Lawler; and one brother, Dominic Minneti.

Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by her parents and several brothers and sisters.

According to her wishes, there will be no services.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carmella's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -