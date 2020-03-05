|
Carmen M. Prado, 94, of Fort Madison, passed away at 12:16 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Fort Madison Community Hospital.
She was born on Aug. 14, 1925, in Fort. Madison, to Salvador and Francisca Galvin Gonzales. On July 31, 1943, she married Thomas R. Prado, Sr., in Ft. Madison, and he passed away on April 20, 2009.
Carmen was a homemaker. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church. She enjoyed cooking, reading and crocheting. Carmen was an avid fan of Monday night wrestling and didn't ever miss it.
Her greatest love of all was spending time with her family, especially holidays when everyone was together.
Survivors include two daughters, Linda Burgher and Frances "Kiki" Prado, both of Fort Madison; one son, Michael Prado, of Fort Madison; six grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; one great great grandaughter; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; one daughter, Thomasina Prado; two sons, Ronald Prado and Tom Prado, Jr; two brothers, Salvador and Tony Gonzales; five sisters, Mary Murguia, Lupe Valadez, Rose Estrada, Tina Gallegos and Jesse Wilkerson.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. Friday, March 6, at King-Lynk Funeral Home, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. The family will then meet with friends 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
The funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Sacred Heart Church, with Rev. Joseph Phung officiating. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
A memorial has been established in her memory and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020