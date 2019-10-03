|
Carol A. Wyatt, 76, of Burlington, passed away at 4:37 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at her home.
She was born on May 1, 1943, in Quincy, MA ,to Robert S. and Christina Miller Byrne. She married Dale A. Wyatt on March 16, 1990 in Andrew, Iowa.
She worked in management for several businesses and enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.
Carol is survived by her husband, Dale Wyatt of Burlington; one son, Eric (Adrianne) Wyatt of Lyndonville, VT; and one grandson, Jack Wyatt of Lyndonville, VT.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory and no services are planned.
Online condolences to Carol's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019