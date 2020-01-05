|
Carol Ann Hasenclever, 82, of rural Fort Madison, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Waterloo.
She was born on Aug.29, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., to Ellsworth and Florence Walker. She married Marshall Miller on May 16, 1964 in Ottumwa. He preceded her in death on July 27, 1992. She then married Frank Hasenclever on Jan. 22, 1994, in Denmark. He preceded her in death on Sept. 26, 2006.
She worked at the Sheaffer Pen Company, Chevron and then later worked for Area Education Agency in Burlington. She was an active member of the Denmark Congregational United Church of Christ, Jolly Twenty Circle, Chapter B5, P.E.O., Denmark Historical Society and the Denmark Dazzling Divas Red Hatters.
She volunteered at the Fort Madison Food Pantry and the Senior Citizens Center. Carol loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren, attending their musical events and sports activities. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends, going "thrifting," and traveling to visit family. Carol and Frank enjoyed attending Cardinals/Cubs games where she cheered on the Cardinals and Frank rooted for the Cubs.
Carol is survived by one son, Dan (Susan) Miller of Beaufort, SC; one daughter, Jennifer (Steve) Nida of Cedar Falls; her children of her heart, Randy (Peggy) Hasenclever of rural Fort Madison, Elaine (Butch) Baxter of Fort Madison,Sandy (Paul) Lawrence of California and Deb Hasenclever of Des Moines; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; one brother, Charles (Nancy) Walker of Carlsbad, Calif.; one sister, Joan (Robert) Wilson of Starkville, Miss. and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, her husbands, Marshall and Frank.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan.8, with the family to receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan.9, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Chad Savage officiating. Burial will be held at Denmark Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for Denmark Church or the Fort Madison Food Pantry. Online condolences to Carol's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020