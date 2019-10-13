Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reuland & Turnbough
1407 N. Western Avenue
Lake Forest, IL 60045
847-234-9649
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Minor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Ann (Powell) Minor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Ann (Powell) Minor Obituary
Carol Ann (Powell) Minor, 76, of Lake Bluff, Ill., passed away Monday. Sept. 23, 2019, after a brief illness.
She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and friend who will be dearly missed. She quietly lived her life in service of others – as a teacher she wanted every student to realize they had something special to offer. We can fortify her legacy with random acts of kindness in gratitude of others.
The memorial service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made directly to Mayo Clinic, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905 or Friends of Lake Bluff Parks – Beach, 355 W. Washington, Lake Bluff, IL 60044. Info – Reuland & Turnbough, 1407 North Western Avenue, Lake Forest, IL 60045 (847) 234-9649 or www.rtfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now