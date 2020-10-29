Carol Ann (Shoemaker) Rendina, 86, passed away Oct. 23, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.
Carol was born on July 10, 1934, in Memphis, Tenn., to Charles and Pauline Shoemaker. The family moved to Columbia, S.C. when she was five years old, allowing Carol to spend many of her childhood days playing in the sand and sun. In 1947, the family moved to Kansas City. At Southwest High School, Carol was active in the student council, Red Cross, and school choir, and served as president of the Y-Teens school organization. She graduated from Kansas City Junior College and Kansas City University (now UMKC), with a degree in education. In college, she was the treasurer and historian for Sigma Beta Sorority. It was there that she asked a fellow student, Jim Rendina, to play guitar on a fall hayride she was coordinating for her sorority. The two would soon become inseparable. Jim proposed to Carol on Valentine's Day 1957 and they married later that year on June 21.
Carol had a successful teaching career which spanned more than 40 years. She taught at elementary schools in Oahu, Hawaii, Keokuk, and in the Kansas City metro area. Carol was a remarkable teacher and significantly impacted the lives of many young students.
Carol's love of life was evident in her three children. Between 1960 and 1966, Carol gave life to her son Gregory, son Phillip, and daughter Denise. Even as a busy working mother, Carol would always find time to be deeply involved in all of her children's activities. She provided the support and encouragement to allow her kids to participate in many sporting, scouting, music and theater activities. Bringing her teaching skills to bear, Carol was often perceived as a "Neighborhood Mom" and acted as a cornerstone to her surrounding community, providing guidance and support to many children and families. Her endless patience and belief in giving to others was boundless. She was a devoted friend who remained close to others, even when a move meant they were no longer in the same city. Carol was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Keokuk, and through her volunteer work she created many fond memories and ties with the community.
Carol cherished her membership in P.E.O., both in Keokuk and Kansas City. She devoted many hours to the organization's efforts of furthering education to women in need.
In lieu of flowers, Carol had requested that donations be provided to the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education, which was established in 1973 to provide need-based grants to women whose education has been interrupted and who find it necessary to return to school to support themselves and/or their families. Checks may be mailed to the local chapter at: PEO Chapter F – Carol Rendina Memorial, 10301 Garnett St., Overland Park, KS 66214.
Carol is survived by her sister Charline Price; son Gregory; son Phillip and his wife Debbie; daughter Denise and grandchildren Ryan and Sara.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years James Rendina, and her brother Charles (Bud) Shoemaker.
Funeral Services will be held indoors at United Methodist Church of the Resurrection,13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, Kan., on Thursday, Nov. 5, at 11 a.m., and will also be live-streamed beginning at the same time at: cor.org/memorialsonline.