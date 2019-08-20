|
Carol Esther Hill, 79, of Nauvoo, Ill., died at 7:45 a.m. Friday, Aug.16, 2019, at Maple Grove – Hancock Village in Carthage, Ill.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Nauvoo, Ill., with Bishop Robert Barlow officiating.
Burial will follow at the Nauvoo City Cemetery.
Friends may call after 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, where the family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. at the Schmitz – Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo.
Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019