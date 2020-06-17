Carol G. (Helling) Reed
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol G. Reed, 63, of Fort Madison passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.
She was born on June 15, 1956, in Fort Madison, to William and Gertrude Kottenstette Helling. On July 2, 1993 she married William Reed in Fort Madison.
Carol was a Registered Nurse and was currently working for Fort Madison Community Hospital Home Health Care. She was a member of Holy Family Parish, Altar and Rosary and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Her greatest love was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Reed of Fort Madison; one son, Joseph (Alicia) Druppel of Des Moines; four grandchildren, Adam, Lucas, Aiden and Emma; her mother, Gertrude Helling of Fort Madison; one step daughter, Michelle Reed of Fort Madison; one brother, Mike (Anita) Helling of Fort Madison; three sisters, Mary (Paul) Kline of Council Bluffs, Diane (John) Rempe of West Point, Patricia Muilenberg of Fort Madison; a daughter in law, Cindy Druppel of Lakeville, Minn.; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her Father and two sons, Mark and Matt Druppel.
A visitation will be held after 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory where the family will be present 4:30-6:30 p.m.
A Memorial Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church at a later date.
A memorial has been established for Ft. Madison Community Hospital Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved