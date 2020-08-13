Carol Honadel, 85, formerly of Montrose, died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Olathe, Kan.
She was born Oct. 24, 1934, in Shelbyville, Mo., a daughter of Latrelle and Neva (Coe) Smoot. On July 17, 1955, she married Donald Elmer Honadel in Denmark.
She was a homemaker and a busy Mom as her children were growing up. She was a supporter of Central Lee Schools, and of her Montrose community.
She is survived by two sons, Tal Honadel (Jacque Byrn) of Reeds Spring, Mo. and Kyle (Robin) Honadel of Olathe, Kan.; three sisters, Evelyn Stotts of Council Bluff, Patty (Ronald) Mahaffy of Burlington, and Cindy Super of Fort Madison; two grandchildren, Jacob and Jessica; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; two brothers, Daniel Smoot and LR Smoot; and three sisters, Mary Etta Weber, Joyce Bennett, and Loyce Jeffrey.
Her family will greet friends during a visitation 10-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at the Barr Memorial Chapel, Fort Madison. Masks are required at the funeral home, and social distancing requirements will be in place.
A graveside service and burial will follow and begin at 11 a.m. Friday Aug. 14, at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Fort Madison, with Pastor Les Featheringill officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established the Alzheimer's Association
. Contributions may be made at the Barr Memorial Chapel.
Barr Memorial Chapel is honored to serve the Honadel family and an online guest book can be found at www.barrmemorialchapel.com.