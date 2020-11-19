Dr. Carol J. Metsker, 93, died Nov. 5, 2020, in Denver.



Carol was born June 28, 1927, in Cherokee, Iowa.



She grew up in Keokuk, but lived most of her life in Denver.



Having obtained her undergraduate degree from Washburn University in Kansas (B.Ed. 1956), she taught fourth through sixth grades in Kansas and Illinois while pursuing her master's degree from the University of Northern Colorado (Colorado State College) in Greeley and her doctorate from the University of Illinois in Champagne Urbana. She joined the faculty of the University of Denver, School of Education, in 1966, and spent her long career as an educator, in the Department of Education, in social studies and student teaching programs. She was also instrumental for many years in a special teachers training program at D.U. for students from Saudi Arabia. She retired about 1991.



She is survived by a niece from Colorado and a niece and nephew from Iowa, as well as a host of lifelong friends, all of whom had her love and loyalty and returned it in kind. They are following her instructions not to make a fuss, as they are certain she will haunt them, as only a lifelong teacher can, if they disobey. But her favorite nonprofits were The Audubon Society and the Denver Museum of Nature and Science.



Her instructions were that there should be no memorial or other service held, and that her remains be returned home to Montrose, where she will be buried next to her parents in a family plot.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store