Carol J. VanZant Ross, 92, of Keokuk, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at her home.



She was born Sept. 1, 1927, in Mosinee, Wis., the daughter of Stanley and Evelyn Reynolds Blaisdel.



On Aug. 31, 1946, Carol was united in marriage with Stanley "Gene" VanZant. He preceded her in death on Jan. 14, 1978. She later married Milton Conn Ross, and he preceded her in death on April 19, 2004.



She is survived by one son, Steve (Mary) VanZant of Burlington; two daughters, Cathy (Tom) Richardson of Keokuk, and Paula J. VanZant (Darrell Arment) of Iowa City; six step-children, Bruce (Julie) Ross, Steve (Janet) Ross, Mike (Annie) Ross, Dennis Ross, Valerie Droe, and Mary Boyd (Jim Ackerson); eight grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; and a very close friend and neighbor, Luca Majno.



Besides her husbands she was also preceded in death by two grandchildren; one sister, Blanche; one brother, Stanley, in infancy; and one step-son-in-law, Danny Droe.



There will be no services. Burial will be at a later date.



Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

