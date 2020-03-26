Home

Services
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Resources
Carol K. (Murphy) Hardin


1944 - 2020
Carol K. (Murphy) Hardin Obituary
Carol K. Hardin, 76, of Fort Madison, passed away at 9:43 p.m.  Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at her home.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1944, in Fort Madison,  to John W. and Catherine M. Krogmeier Murphy. She married Joseph L. Hardin in August of 1977 in Fort Madison.
She served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a homemaker and wife. She enjoyed reading, arts and crafts, writing poetry, gardening, cooking, and her adopted animals from the P.A.W. Animal Shelter.
Carol is survived by one son, Steve (Martha Gilpin) McCutcheon of Fort Madison; her grandchildren of the heart, Jacob, Arianna, Trevin and Alaina; three sisters, Dona (Joseph) Popp of Oregon, Ill., Connie (Kent) Ortman of Fairfield Glade, Tenn., and Pat (David V.) Martinez of Fort Madison; one brother in law, Jerry (Linda) Hardin of Davenport; and one sister in law, Cheryl Hardin of Fort Madison
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother in law, Chuck Hardin.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory and no services are planned.
A memorial has been established for P.A.W. Animal Shelter and may be mailed to: Steve McCutcheon, P.O. Box 56, Fort Madison, IA 52627.
Online condolences to Carol's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
