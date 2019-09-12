|
Carol K. Packard, 95, of Fort Madison, passed away at 12:09 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at The Madison.
She was born on July 11, 1924, in Britt, Iowa, to Holver and Ruby Mau Holverson. On June 20, 1943, Carol married her high school sweetheart, Calvin E. Packard in Little Rock, Ark. He preceded her in death on Aug. 14, 2004.
Carol graduated from Britt High School in 1942 and started working as a bookkeeper. Later she owned and operated the A & W Restaurant in Fort Madison for 10 years with her late husband.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church and for several years taught Sunday school, bible school and younger children's scripture. After retiring, Cal and Carol enjoyed traveling in their motor home and their time visiting family and friends in Arizona and California.
Carol is survived by one son, Brent (Cathy) Packard of Wever; one daughter- in-law, Toni Packard of Burlington; eight grandchildren; 17-great grandchildren; one brother, Denny (Cam) Holverson of Cedar Rapids; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; one son, Paul Packard; one daughter, Faith Smith; and one great grandson.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, with the family to receive friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory, with Rev. Nancy Love officiating. Burial will be held at Soldiers' Circle in Oakland Cemetery.
A memorial has been established in Carol's memory.
Online condolences & a video tribute of Carol's life may be viewed at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019