Carol Lee Thompson
1945 - 2020
Carol Lee Thompson, 75, of Carthage, Ill., passed away at 1 a.m. Monday morning, Oct. 12, 2020, at the Montebello Care Center in Hamilton, Ill.

Carol was born Aug. 9, 1945, near Colmar, Ill., the daughter of Charles Keith and Doris Rose (Crose) Hoing.

On Aug. 8, 1965, she married Kenneth R. Thompson in the home of her parents near Bentley, Ill.

She was a 1963 graduate of Carthage High School. Carol enjoyed working at several businesses over the years including Dennis Foods, Scheafer Pen, Haegger Pottery, Motorola, and Good Apple. She loved all the children and was always making a craft or planning an event for family gatherings. She was a special aunt to three generations of nieces and nephews.

Carol is survived by her husband, Kenny, of Carthage; great-grandson, Tristen Hermann, who resides in her home; granddaughter Tracy Hermann; great-grandchildren, Billy Hermann and Chappell Thompson; a sister Roberta Bruenger of Bowen; sister-in-law Evelyn Hoing of Carthage; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Barb Hayes; great-grandson Nicholas Blair; siblings, Judy Bolton, Charles Hoing and Don Hoing; and two brothers-in-law, Dale Bruenger and Wayne Bolton.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial to follow in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage.

Memorials may be directed to the Don Hoing Auto Mechanics Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
