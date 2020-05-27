Carol S. (Cummings) Robbins
1945 - 2020
Carol S. Robbins, 74, of Fort Madison, passed away at 12:35 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Great River Hospice House.
She was born on Dec.16, 1945, in Fort Madison, to Wilma Steeples Cummings. She married Rodney Carlson and they later divorced. She then married Don Robbins, Jr. and they later divorced.
Carol worked various factory jobs and her last job was in housekeeping at the Fort Madison Health Center.
She enjoyed traveling during the summer and was an excellent baker. Her greatest love was her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include one daughter, Angela Carlson of Fort Madison; one son, Scott (Tammy) Robbins of Montrose; six grandchildren, Justin Tucker, Dakota Mercer, Dalton Robbins, Cole Robbins, Ethan and Austin Krueger; five great grandchildren; and one brother, Roger Cummings of Moscow, Idaho.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Graveside services will be held at 11  a.m. Friday, May 29, in Oakland Cemetery, with Reverend Dean Graber officiating.
Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
A memorial has been established in her memory and online condolences may be left in her memory at www.kinglynk.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
