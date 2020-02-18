Home

Carolyn Jean Potts


1942 - 2020
Carolyn Jean Potts Obituary
Carolyn Jean (LeMaster) Potts, 77 of Keokuk, died Saturday, Feb.15, 2020, at Baptist Health in Lexington, Ky.

She was born Dec. 4, 1942, in Alexandria, Mo., to Alfred and Hazel (Dochterman) LeMaster.

Carolyn graduated from Kahoka High School in 1960, and from the Air Age Institute Airline Training School in Kansas City, Mo.

Carolyn was united in marriage with John Potts in September of 1961 and together they were blessed with two sons, Michael and Andrew. Carolyn led a life devoted to family and faith, and was cherished by many.

She is survived by her two sons Michael (Julie) Potts of Versailles, Ky., and Andrew (Larisa) Potts of Amherst, Wis.; five grandchildren, Amanda (Joe) Hahn, Ashley Davenport, Abby Potts, Alexis Potts, and Adam Potts; three great-grandchildren, Hayden Hahn, Remington Davenport, and Beau Davenport; her sister, Sharon (John) Haisch; nieces and nephews, Kala Haisch, April Wilkens, Tiny (Randy) Stott, Dennis LeMaster, and Holly (Kevin) Bailey; and several beloved great-nieces and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, William, Stanley, and Jack; and two sisters-in-law, Colleen LeMaster and Norma LeMaster.

Services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
