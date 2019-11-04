Home

Carolyn Kay (Washburn) Bohnenkamp


1942 - 2019
Carolyn Kay (Washburn) Bohnenkamp Obituary
Carolyn Kay Bohnenkamp, 76, of Fort Madison, passed away at 5:10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at her home.
She was born on Nov. 18, 1942, in Fort Madison, to Waldo and Eloyce Carrell Washburn. She married James D. Bohnenkamp on May 24, 1959, in Fort Madison.
She was a waitress at the Palm's & the Iowan restaurants for several years. She was a good cook and enjoyed gardening, canning, crossword puzzles, dominoes, cards and NASCAR racing.
Kay is survived by her husband, James Bohnenkamp of Fort Madison; two sons, Jeff (Crystal) Bohnenkamp of Wever and Joe Bohnenkamp of Montrose; five grandchildren, Jason, Jake, Cory, Kayla and Zach; four great grandchildren, Kiley, Kasey, Braxton and Jace; one sister, Christi (Bill) Yaley of Fort Madison; one sister in law, Danita Washburn of Montrose; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one daughter in law, Lisa Bohnenkamp; and one brother, David Washburn.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m.  Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Oakland Cemetery, with Jan Garza officiating.
A memorial has been established for .
Online condolences to Kay's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
