Carolyn Vivian (Turnquist) Trelstad
1934 - 2020
Carolyn Vivian Trelstad, 85, of Montrose, passed away at 10:55 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at the West Point Care Center.

She was born on Dec. 28, 1934, in Chisholm, Minn., to John and Vivian Turnquist. She married Arlen V. Trelstad on June 14, 1958. He preceded her in death on Aug. 29, 2018.

She was a school cook for 22 years at Central Lee Middle School and was a member of the Montrose United Methodist Church. She enjoyed collecting lighthouses.

Carolyn is survived by five sons, Kenneth Trelstad of Montrose, Greg (Dawn) Trelstad of Burlington, Tim (Julie) Trelstad of LeClaire, Tom Trelstad of Kansas City, Mo., and Rick Trelstad of Fort Madison; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and one brother, Jack (Sharon) Turnquist.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.

A private family burial will take place at Montrose Cemetery.

Online condolences to the Trelstad family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
