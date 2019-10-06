|
Carroll Lee Rairden, 84, of Keokuk, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 29, 1934, in Warsaw, Ill., the son of Raymond and Lillian Stuckwisch Rairden. He was united in marriage with Faye Symmonds on Feb. 28, 1953. She survives.
Carroll was a veteran of the U.S. Army and proudly served his country.
He was a faithful member of New Testament Christian Church in Keokuk.
Carroll achieved his lifelong dream of opening his own towing and auto salvage business. Rairden's Auto Salvage has been in business in Keokuk for more than 53 years. He was actively involved in managing the business until his death. He was a successful businessman whose knowledge and expertise in the field of towing and recovery was well-known and respected in the Midwest.
Carroll loved classic cars, Harley Davidson motorcycles, and flying. He obtained his private pilot license in the early 1980's and flew for many years. Carroll was proud of his family and was a constant presence for his children and grandchildren. He was one of a kind, and touched the lives of many people with his smile and generosity.
Other survivors include four sons, Steve Rairden (Lisa) of Keokuk, Dave Rairden (Melanie) of Williamsburg, Dan Rairden (Teresa) of Keokuk, and Paul Rairden (Denise) of Montrose; two daughters, Rhonda Nelson (Ron) of Des Moines, and Kathy Hayner (Charlie) of Keokuk; 20 grandchildren, Steve Jr., Melissa, Shane, Matt, Adam, Alexis, Samantha, Isaac, Olivia, Emilee, Jessica, Jacob, Josh, Jordan, Austin, Andrew, Charlie, Amy, Braxton and Bryar; 17 great-grandchildren; one sister, Carma Kirby of Hamilton, Ill.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather; two sisters; and four brothers.
A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at New Testament Christian Church in Keokuk, with the Revs. Derek Olsen and Mike Shea officiating.
Visitation will be held after 1 p.m. Tuesday, at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with family meeting with friends from 5-8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lee County Reserve Officers, the Keokuk Humane Society, or .
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019