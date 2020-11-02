Catherine Irene Lillis passed away in Mountain Home, Ark., on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the age of 89.
She was born Feb. 23, 1931, in Keokuk, the daughter of Albert and Katie Johns.
Irene married James Lillis in Keokuk, Iowa on Sept. 12, 1964.
After graduating from high school in Quincy, Ill., she worked at the Daily Gate City newspaper in Keokuk, retiring after 20 years of service to become a stay at home mom. Eight years later she accepted a position at the Hoerner YMCA in Keokuk as office supervisor and bookkeeper, retiring after 20 years, when she and Jim moved to Mountain Home, Ark., in 1997.
Irene was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Mountain Home, where she played in the bell choir. She loved music and sang for many years in church choirs and choral groups, and at a number of weddings and funerals. She loved to dance, the waltz being her favorite.
Irene was a member of Chapter IG P.E.O., Keokuk, Mountain Home Twin Lakes Area P.E.O. Group, and several other local organizations.
Irene is survived by her husband Jim; sons, Eric (Samantha) Lillis of Kingman, Ariz., and Jared Lillis of Mountain Home; grandson Ethan, Kingman, Ariz.; sister Gladys Moore of Kahoka, Mo.; and several nieces and nephews.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; one brother; and one nephew.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Presbyterian Church, 1106 Spring St., Mountain Home, AR. There will be no prior visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 1106 Spring St., Mountain Home, AR 72653, or Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
