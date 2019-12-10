|
Catherine (Cathi) M. Ruth, 68, of Montrose, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, following a courageous four-year battle with brain cancer.
Cathi was born on Oct. 16, 1951, in Des Moines, to Ernest and Olive (Miller) Pentico.
After moving to Keokuk, she married Gregory Ruth in August of 1982.
Using her secretarial talents and training, Cathi served as an administrative assistant/office manager for Keokuk Gas Company, H&R Development, Keokuk Public Schools, and Lee County Health Department, until her retirement in 2016.
Cathi was a loving wife and mother who was deeply committed to and supportive of her daughters' educational and extra-curricular activities. She was also heavily involved in the family's business ventures.
Cathi is survived by her husband of 37 years; daughters, Angie (Chris) Dean of Clive, Iowa, and Erin (Charlie) Driscoll of Maple Grove, Minn.; three grandchildren, Jaxon and Joslyn Driscoll, and Beckett Dean; one sister, Becky (Jerry) Baker; and one brother, Ed (Sherry) Pentico. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and their children.
Preceding her in death were her parents.
Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, preceding a funeral ceremony at 11 a.m., at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk. Following these services, there will be a Celebration of Life at the Riverfront Landing in Montrose.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Montrose Riverfront, Inc., or Lee County Hospice.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019