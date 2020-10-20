Cathy L. Meyers, 70, of Madeira Beach, Fla., formerly of Montrose, died peacefully Oct. 14, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital, surrounded by her children.
Cathy was born April 4, 1950, in Keokuk, the daughter of John (Jack) and Elsie Weirather.
On Dec. 27, 1965, she married Paul Meyers. They recently celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary.
Cathy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Grandma. Cathy's love for her grandchildren was a love without condition. They could count on her to listen, to comfort, to help. She enjoyed watching them grow and rarely missed any of their activities, often traveling from Florida to special events and streaming live on the internet to watch. She was their biggest fan. Cathy had a special connection with each one of them and treasured her time alone when they would travel to Florida for visits. She was also "Grandma" to many of their friends. Cathy was the life of the party and her vivacious personality would always make people laugh. She made friends everywhere she went. Cathy left a special place of herself in each of us, and asked for nothing in return.
Cathy is survived by her daughters, Tracy Woodley of Donnellson, and Lori Hickey and her husband Dan of Keokuk; one son, Carl Meyers and his wife Julie of Montrose; seven grandchildren, Chloe and Sophie Woodley, Kelsey and Brett Azinger, Taylor Hickey, and Savannah and Ashton Meyers; and one great-grandson, Beckett Meyers Azinger. She is also survived by four sisters-in-law, Patty Schlobohm of Raleigh, N.C., Sue Crawford and her husband Randy of Bedford, Texas, Kathy Meyers of Macomb, Ill., and Michelle Hageman of Keokuk; four brothers-in-law, Dick Meyers and his wife Gail of Keokuk, Don Meyers and his wife Jeri of Fort Madison, Kevin Meyers of Montrose, and Chris Meyers and his wife Stephanie of Keokuk; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul on March 9, 2020; daughter, Catherine Marie; great-granddaughter, Nora Ann Azinger; two brothers-in-law, Carl and Steve; her parents, John and Elsie Weirather; and parents-in-law, Paul and Elizabeth Meyers.
There will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Cathy's honor to Keokuk Area Community Foundation, Oakland Cemetery-Improvements for Nora, c/o 1426 Grand Ave., Keokuk, IA 52632.
